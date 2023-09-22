Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Standishgate premises said farewell to tearful staff and its last customers on the afternoon of Thursday September 21, one of a number of the budget chain’s outlets to wind up that day after the parent company fell into administration.

The writing was on the wall last week after a hoped-for rescue deal involving the owners of HMV fell through.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Empty shelves at Wilko, Standishgate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Leigh outlet, however, has been more fortunate after it was one of several to be saved by Poundland’s owners.

With a large Poundland already in the Grand Arcade though, there was no chance of the Wigan outlet being snatched up, and now the town centre has been left with yet another huge, empty space on its principal shopping street.

Only a few doors up are both the former M&S premises and what used to be the home WHSmith, neither of whose vacated units have since been filled since their exodus.

And Wilko (Wilkinsons as was) also occupied the original base of another major brand gone west: Debenhams.

Wigan town centre now has another big, empty space

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shopper Mary Bright from Standish said: “It’s another sad day for Wigan. When you think how busy and bustling the place used to be, even on a weekday, it breaks your heart to see what it has come to now.

"I really don’t know what the authorities can do. If people want to shop online or at retail parks then there’s not a great hope for shops in town centres. But as long as these shops are here, I’m going to keep coming.”

Wilko is not the only recent retail casualty in Wigan. Earlier this month The Perfume Shop in the Grand Arcade put up its shutters after deciding not to renew its lease.

However there have been new retail arrivals, including the Grand Arcade’s former Debenham’s store being turned into the UK’s biggest charity shop by Rebuild with Hope. More new retailers have also been promised at the mall soon.

Just about everything has gone from the Wilko store

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan Council has recognised the national decline of retail and the particular problems of the town by trying to lean more towards hospitality, leisure and accommodation with the building of the Galleries25 project.