The Wayfarer at Parbold has transformed its huge tent into a Christmas wonderland with festive food, Yuletide markets, Nativity trail, Santa’s Camp, German beer bar, festive photo opportunities and a pop-up zero waste shop.

A spokersperson for the Wayfarer team said: “We created Santa's Camp because we felt like the world had forgotten what Christmas was all about. Our Santa Camp is the real story of Christmas; wise men, shepherds and a star tell the story of baby Jesus and of the first St. Nicholas.”

Santa taking Christmas wishlist orders.

Children and their families can make a day of visiting Santa together in the magical Christmas tipi throughout December with the Christmas markets being held Saturdays from 1pm to 5pm and Sundays 1pm to 3pm. People don’t need to book ahead for the tipi but to visit Santa, families are advised to book ahead.

Inside the Christmas tipi.

