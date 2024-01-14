A project that will produce dozens of affordable apartments in Wigan has moved a step forward.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Wigan Council scheme will provide Logwood Place in Newtown with 74 one and two-bedroom apartments all for affordable rent and received cabinet approval in December.

Existing buildings will be demolished as part of the plans prior to the redevelopment taking place which will deliver modern, attractive and sustainable council housing in the borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Current tenants of Logwood Place along with those nearby have already been consulted and the proposals have been met with overwhelming positivity.

Planning proposals for Logwood Place

The council has submitted the planning application for the redevelopment. Subject to planning approval, works are expected to begin on site this year.

Coun Susan Gambles, cabinet portfolio holder for housing and welfare, said: “The homes as they are do not reflect our ambitions for our council homes. We are working to deliver high quality, sustainable, affordable, accessible and adaptable homes in our borough.

“By talking to residents of Logwood Place we have been able to refine our plans, and I am really pleased that they have given our proposals their wholehearted support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Council housing across the country is under huge pressure and by investing and building new homes with our partners, we are proactively working to tackle that shortage here in our borough.”

Based on expert assessment on housing needs within the borough, the 74 apartments will be made up of 67 one-bedroom, two one-bedroom fully wheelchair accessible and five two-bedroom apartments.

Last year, around 30 families and individuals lived at Logwood Place and Wigan Council has been working with them to find alternative homes, with a dedicated rehousing officer supporting them through this process.

Coun Gambles said: “This is a complex redevelopment with the existing buildings needing to be demolished. We have been awarded grant funding from Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) to help facilitate this redevelopment, as well as contributing council funding to the project.