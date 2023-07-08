Secret chefs, anonymity agreements and A-list spy treatment at a local hotel

Bill Kenyon, owner of Up Holland-based Holland Hall Hotel and its pub, pop-up fine dining restaurant and wedding and events facilities, says his team of anonymous super-chefs and rising local cooking talent combined with an experienced service and management structure have confirmed to him that quality was the way to go as his businesses battled through the pandemic and out the other side.

When pushed by Wigan Today, Bill revealed at least some of the secrets behind the thriving Up Holland venue.

Bill Kenyon, owner of Holland Hall Hotel, Up Holland, speaks about the secrets of a successful hospitality business - Secret chefs have been a key ingredient to the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's been like 007 meets Gordon Ramsay and alphabet soup: we've worked hard to find, recruit and maintain a fantastic kitchen team - mainly local, it must be said - by asking them not to tell anybody where they work or give details about what they do.

"They avoid using names outside the kitchen, because we're sure we get talent spotters from competitor venues casing the joint: both our offering, and the quality of the lamb, pork and beef versions.

"We've got in place a good rewards and incentive plan, but we also ask that the kitchen team avoids going all Gordon Ramsay: no F-words, just E-words. Direct their energy into creating better and better menus across our A-to-Z range of dishes.

"However, we have to adopt a bit of a double-O approach to front-of-house in keeping an eye and ear out for talent scouts and staffing spies. When we spot them, we treat them exactly the same way as all our guests and customers: as A-listers."

Bill Kenyon in the kitchen at Holland Hall Hotel

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holland Hall's wedding and events venue bookings figures are also kept under wraps as much as possible. The only clue Bill gives away is that it's a fine balance between accepting bookings and ensuring there's always some flexibility to slot gatherings events in at short notice.

"My kitchen and service team possess a rare ability to provide both quality and quantity, but watching them producing and serving to sometimes scores of guests is at times poetry in motion."