Civic, the bold new workspace in the heart of Wigan, has bagged another new tenant, with engineering specialists taking a 1,000ft sq space in the restored brutalist building.

They will be joining the growing community of businesses calling the premises on Millgate their home, from solo deskers to bigger outfits.

h2x is setting up shop in a space that’s centred around collaboration, creativity and wellness, surrounded by some of the building’s best bits: a leafy rooftop terrace, onsite gym, mini cini for film nights and brainstorms, and Cotton, the café-bar serving up brunch, artisan sandwiches, coffees, juices, matcha, evening drinks and small plates.

Civic has been carefully restored by the social impact developer and operator Capital&Centric to celebrate its brutalist roots, with corduroy concrete walls, exposed waffle ceilings and feature windows bringing in tons of light.

It has been repurposed to the highest energy standards, achieving an EPC A rating and BREEAM Excellent, while also saving huge amounts of embodied carbon that would have been lost if the former civic centre was demolished.

Tom Wilmot, joint managing director at Capital&Centric, said: "Civic isn’t your average office block, it’s a community, and H2X are exactly the kind of ambitious business we built it for.

"We’re buzzing to welcome them into the mix and see them make the most of the amenity, shared spaces and community events that make Civic a proper creative hub in Wigan."

Jordan Mills, director at h2x, said: "We’re thrilled with our new home at Civic in Wigan, it is spacious, dog-friendly, with an on-site gym and great coffee.

"It’s exactly the space our team needs to thrive."

Civic still has space available, from single desk memberships for those sick of working from the kitchen table, through to big offices with their own front door.

To book a viewing, head to www.capitalandcentric.com/civic

The former local government buildings stood empty for many years after they became surplus to Wigan Council’s requirements and there was much talk that they might be demolished as part of plans for a new cultural hub there including an arthouse cinema.

But developments took a different turn, the building was taken by Capital&Centric and was officially re-opened by Wigan MP Lisa Nandy last month.