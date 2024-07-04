Seven years at the top for Wigan care provider
Based on independent testimonials on leading reviews website, homecare.co.uk, Belong at Home teams throughout the North West and West Midlands have been named in the country’s Top 20 Large & Mid-size Home Care Groups 2024 – the only not-for-profit service in the country to have won the award every year since 2018.
The result comes from feedback from clients and their families, with over 50 reviews for Belong at Home Wigan team in the past 24 months, earning it a 100% satisfaction review score and a closely fought regional award.
One client reviewed: “Since changing supplier [to Belong at Home], I have noticed a complete change in my partner. I cannot fault our new care team. They are very good, in fact, excellent in the way they look after my partner. Friendly, loving and make her feel at home and wanted.”
Another said: “It is absolutely wonderful when Belong at Home arrives in the morning. Vital physical care but also lots of interesting mental stimulus, laughter, giggles and smiles!”
Supporting people in their homes in around Wigan as well as those residing in the Belong village apartments to live independently, the achievement recognises outstanding performance of highly trained carers assisting older people with one-to-one personal care, housekeeping, food preparation, as well as running errands, helping with excursions and offering companionship. Clients also have the option to take advantage of the Experience Days day care service at their local Belong village, for which the team can help with transport.
The accolade comes hot on the heels of more recent award success, this time at the Stars of Social Care Awards, with community support worker, Sharon Haigh receiving a finalist placing for the Inspirational Home Care Worker of the Year award.
Andrew Shield, head of operations at Belong at Home, said: “We are very pleased that the hard work and dedication of our teams is recognised by our customers and their families, and we are grateful for their feedback – it really is encouraging. They are the experts in what they need, and we are privileged to support them to live their lives as independently as they can.”
