Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Indiependence on King Street West in Wigan town centre was the town’s dedicated indie club and live music venue and has been in operation for more than 20 years.

But it has fallen victim to changing tastes and continuing economic struggles post-Covid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posting on social media resident DJ Dave Sweetmore said: “Absolutely gutted that after almost 15 years, first as a guest DJ and then for the last eight years as a resident, Indiependence Wigan has come to to an end.

Indiependence has closed its doors

“An iconic club with so much history that will be remembered forever, I’ve met some of the best people there and had some of the best nights of my life there.

"Thank you to Darryl, Lisa and Tony for originally inventing the club, and all the staff and customers over the years for the memories.

"Wigan, it’s been an honour.”

Many other people have also been taking to social media to share their memories of the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Horrocks, who hosted an open stage night alongside Stanleys guitarist Jake Dorsman said: “Gutted it’s come to an end but just happy it happened.

“Indiependence Wigan thank you for letting me meet my best pals, have the best nights of my life and also giving me such a huge opportunity being a live sound engineer, I can never underestimate how important that job was to me!”

Chris Cooper said: Sad to hear about closing of the legendary Indiependence Wigan tonight, a residency that was close to my heart, my last club residency before I went into weddings full time.

"Honoured to be a part of it and grateful it was a part of my journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the building will be transformed into a new multi-late night venue.

Owner Tony Callaghan said: “We have had some brilliant years at Indiependence and it has been a pleasure owning such an iconic venue with some of the fabulous artists and performers coming to Wigan over the years.

"However it is with real sadness that my team and I have made the decision to close Indiependence.

"When we reopened the club after Covid our customers did not return in the volumes as in previous years so we made the decision to have a major refurbishment and relaunch – unfortunately this did not work and we have been self-funding as the club continued to lose money.

“The good news is that Indiependence won’t be lost!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have recruited two music promoters and have secured a long term future for the premises.

"We will be refurbishing the upper floor and the club will re-open as a multi late night venue.

"With further substantial investment on the redevelopment it will be something I am sure Wigan can be proud of.

"A massive thank you to all our loyal customers and staff, we really do look forward to welcoming you all back to the new venue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Callaghan also told Wigan Today that while Indiependence has ceased trading, he still owns the brand name.