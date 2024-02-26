Star mourned: Wigan actress and singer Pam Shaw has died
Pam Shaw was a legend of the North West’s club circuit as a singer in a career that began in the 1960s.
But she was perhaps better known as an actress who landed cameo roles in countless films and TV programmes over the years.
The 81-year-old from Ince – real named Pamela Culshaw – had most recently been seen as Granny Binks in the latest series of All Creatures Great and Small and had been looking forward to seeing herself in a far more gruesome guise in the soon-to-be-released chiller Passenger, some of which was shot in Wigan.
Among many others, she also had parts in Coronation Street, Shameless, Eric and Ernie, Scarborough and Alien Autopsy. All this brought her into contact with numerous big showbiz names, whether it be Peter Kay, Ant and Dec or Victoria Wood.
As far as music was concerned, she was a veteran of the club scene but also performed alongside the likes of Englebert Humperdinck and Liberace. She had a particular love of performing in Blackpool while one of her nicknames back in the day was The Queen of Wigan Pier. She brought out an album of songs of that name too.
Pam’s agents were the Manchester-based Urban Talent Actors. Spokesperson Alex Daszewski said: “We are deeply saddened to hear the passing of Pam Shaw.
"Pam had a very long and successful career, she will be sorely missed throughout the industry.
"Pam lit up every room and was loved by many.
"Our thoughts are with her family and friends.”
And former Wigan Observer deputy editor and columnist Geoff Shryhane said: “As a local hack I lost count of the cast number of articles I wrote about Pam over the years.
"She was never a big time star but she nonetheless made her mark. She was unique.
"Pam was never afraid of promoting herself – something that journalists love! – and had so many tales to tell. She was a gentle lady full of fun.”
Pam never married or had children and lived alone at her home in Ince. Neighbours reported that an ambulance had taken her to hospital last week.
No funeral details have yet been announced.