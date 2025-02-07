Shock as village pub suddenly closes its doors due to 'unforeseen circumstances'
The Stocks Tavern, in Parbold, is understood to have shut on Monday, despite having upcoming reservations from diners.
A post on its Facebook page said: “The Stocks Pub has had to temporarily close due to unforeseen circumstances. We are aware this might be a shock to everyone, we are trying to resolve the situation and will hopefully be back open very soon.”
No further details were given, but a response to one comment did say it would not be operating by Saturday.
The Stocks was built in the 1800s and is described on its website as a “quintessentially English pub and restaurant”.
Customers passed on their best wishes via the Facebook post.
Nicola Greenwood wrote: “Hope you manage to work it out – great pub in the heart of our beautiful village, all the best.”
Gail Shackley wrote: “My fave pub/dining venue in the village so fingers crossed things are soon sorted!”