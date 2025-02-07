A village pub and restaurant has closed its doors suddenly.

The Stocks Tavern, in Parbold, is understood to have shut on Monday, despite having upcoming reservations from diners.

A post on its Facebook page said: “The Stocks Pub has had to temporarily close due to unforeseen circumstances. We are aware this might be a shock to everyone, we are trying to resolve the situation and will hopefully be back open very soon.”

No further details were given, but a response to one comment did say it would not be operating by Saturday.

The Stocks Tavern in Parbold

The Stocks was built in the 1800s and is described on its website as a “quintessentially English pub and restaurant”.

Customers passed on their best wishes via the Facebook post.

Nicola Greenwood wrote: “Hope you manage to work it out – great pub in the heart of our beautiful village, all the best.”

Gail Shackley wrote: “My fave pub/dining venue in the village so fingers crossed things are soon sorted!”