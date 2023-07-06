They are at Wigan North Western, operated by Avanti West Coast, and at Hindley and Atherton stations on the Southport to Manchester Victoria line operated by Northern.

Industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) unveiled proposals after Transport Secretary Mark Harper wrote to train operators asking them to cut costs.

The RDG insisted moving ticket office staff on to station platforms and concourses will “modernise customer service” and pledged there will be “more staff available to give face-to-face help”.

The ticket office at Wigan North Western station is one of those earmarked for closure

But disability charities and trade unions are among those who have voiced their anger at the scheme, claiming it will lead to job losses and put some vulnerable passengers off train travel.

Louise Rubin, head of policy at disability equality charity Scope, said:

“We’ve had little reassurance that these changes will make our rail network more accessible for disabled people.

Exterior of Hindley train station, which is due to lose its ticket office under the plans

“We’re deeply concerned that they will result in more people being stranded without the support they need.”

Stephen Brookes, rail policy adviser for charity Disability Rights UK, also condemned the programme.

He said: “Disabled and older people, who experience the greatest digital exclusion, are going to be the hardest hit.

“For people unable to buy tickets online, the ticket office is where they get journey information and the best deals.”

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union, which has been engaged in more than a year of strike action on the railways in a bitter dispute over jobs, pay and conditions, called the closures “a savage attack on railway workers, their families and the travelling public”.

The union has launched a campaign in a bid to reverse the proposals, during the 21-day period of public consultation.

Following the consultation, operators will select which offices they want to close, with the Transport Secretary making the final decision in cases where there is an objection by a passenger watchdog.

It is not known how quickly the first sites will close, but the programme is expected to last for three years.

The RDG said 12 per cent of train tickets are bought from offices at stations, down from 82 in 1995.

Passengers will be asked to pay for journeys by tapping contactless cards on barriers, using self-service machines, or buying tickets from staff on station concourses or trains if possible.

There will be “ticket office facilities” at busiest stations “while the transition takes place”, according to the RDG.

Rail minister Huw Merriman said: “Instead of station staff being stuck behind the counter of a ticket office, new proposals for stations would free them up to get out and about on to station concourses and platforms, and no station will become unstaffed as a result of these changes.

“It’s also really important we continue to support those with different accessibility needs.

“A key aim of these proposals is to help station staff to be more visible and accessible, and able to help anyone who needs additional support.”

RDG chief executive Jacqueline Starr said: “The ways our customers buy tickets has changed and it’s time for the railway to change with them.

“With just 12% of tickets being sold from ticket offices last year, and 99% of those transactions being available on TVMs (ticket vending machines) or online, our proposals would mean more staff on hand to give face-to-face help with a much wider range of support, from journey planning, to finding the right ticket and helping those with accessibility needs.