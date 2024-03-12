Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shoezone, formerly a tenant of The Galleries, is due to open its new outlet at The Grand Arcade on Saturday March 16, offering a huge selection for customers and an exciting range of name brands.

Store manager Chris Taylor revealed that seven jobs are being created by the opening in the former Deichmann unit.

The new store will be incorporating shoezone's new branding

Anthony Smith, Shoezone Chief Executive said: “It’s exciting to be opening our new store in Wigan, which will see the launch of new brands for customers to enjoy.

"We look forward to welcoming customers into our new store and hope they enjoy the new variety of products available.”

Grand Arcade centre manager Mike Matthews said: "We warmly welcome Shoezone to Grand Arcade. As our customers continuously seek variety and value, Shoezone's reputation as a popular and trusted chain makes it a fantastic addition to our centre."

The store will be opened Mondays to Saturdays from 9am to 5.30pm and from 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sundays.