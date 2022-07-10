Boxed-Up, a corrugated cardboard packaging manufacturer, based in Hindley Green, carried out a sustainability survey and found that six out of 10 members of the public now prefer containers to be sustainable.

Over the past five years there has been a 71 per cent rise in online searches for sustainable goods globally, according to The Economist Intelligence Unit, reffered to as an “eco-awakening”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the many materials that can be recycled (photo: adobe.com)

It is no secret that consumers are becomming much more ecologically conscious and consider a company’s environmental footprint before purchasing products from them.

Though many people appear to be misinformed about the sustainable alternatives available to them, despite the demand for environmentally packaged goods being bigger than ever before.

However, just two years ago only 58 per cent of consumers across all generations were willing to spend more for sustainable options.

Boxed-Up is looking to bridge the gap and help make businesses more aware of the advantages going green can bring to them.

Today, according to a Forbes survey nearly 90 per cent of Gen X consumers said that they would be willing to spend an extra 10 per cent or more for sustainable products, compared to just over 34 per cent two years ago.

Over 65 per cent of those surveyed said that they wanted to find out more about sustainable packaging and stated they were unsure of the business benefit.

With the Plastic Tax legislation in play, the current climate crisis and the growing number of consumers choosing to buy from companies using sustainable packaging, businesses only have a matter of time before unsustainable packaging devalues their products and damages their brand.

Gareth Rollo, Boxed-Up commercial manager, said: “Consumers are now actively looking for companies that can help them live a more sustainable lifestyle, this means that businesses not offering sustainable products are at risk of falling behind major competitors within their industry.”

Boxed-Up has been supplyers of sustainable packaging for more than 40 years, serving a diverse range of sectors.