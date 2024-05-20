Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Skelmersdale-based Victorian Plumbing has bought its arch rival and near-namesake Victoria Plum in a £22.5m deal.

The takeover comes just over six months after online bathroom retailer Victoria Plum plunged into administration and was bought in a so-called pre-pack deal to AHK Designs.

Victorian Plumbing said a cost-cutting plan was already under way at Doncaster-based Victoria Plum, given its recent administration process.

Victorian Plumbing has its headquarters in Skelmersdale

It brings together the two long-standing rivals, which met in court over a trademark dispute in 2018. Victoria Plum received £1.75m from Victorian Plumbing after winning a court battle over trademark infringement relating to online advertising and search.

Mark Radcliffe, chief executive of Victorian Plumbing, said the deal was “another exciting strategic milestone” for the company.

“The acquisition aligns with our ambitions to accelerate our growth,” he said.

“We are pleased to welcome the existing Victoria Plum team to our group and look forward to continuing to provide customers with a fantastic range of bathroom products and accessories.”

Victorian Plumbing is headquartered in Skelmersdale and employs 600 staff across nine sites in Lancashire, Manchester and Birmingham.

The firm said it expects Victoria Plum to “broadly” break even in the second half of 2024.

“Given that Victoria Plum has recently been through an administration and there is already a cost-reduction programme in progress, the company intends to continue to trade the business as normal initially, pending finalisation of our integration plan,” Victorian Plumbing said.

Victoria Plum had 300 employees when it was bought out of administration by AHK Designs last October.