Snub for campaign to scrap Wigan borough town's pedestrian zone
Vehicles other than buses are prevented from using Market Street between 10.30am and 4pm from Monday to Saturday, which Coun Stuart Gerrard says means the town centre is dying.
“We want the street opened up, so loading bays can be used by people in their cars, but the highways officers have poo-pooed it,” he said.
He referred to plans to put up a camera on Market Street to discourage drivers from using it outside of the regulation times.
However, local authority bosses have rejected his calls, saying the cameras will improve pedestrian safety in the town centre.
Coun Gerrard said: “The council seem determined to put cameras up in the town centre so they can give drivers fixed penalty notices, which means the town centre is going to be dead.
“Atherton is not like a large town like Bolton or even a city like Manchester, where pedestrian zones are predominant.
“If leaders are concerned about safety, why don’t they put cameras up on Bolton Road, Wigan Road and Tyldesley Road where there are huge problems with people speeding? There never seems to be a budget for this.”
He described using cameras to fine people as ‘easy money’ and continued by saying: “We need a drive-through town centre, like they have in Ashton-in-Makerfield and Tyldesley.”
Independent Network Coun Gerrard, who represents Atherton North, took to the Atherton Residents Associaton Facebook page to register his anger over the council officers’ stance.
It has garnered more than 250 responses agreeing with him. One said: “It would make sense to have it pedestrianised at night for people out in the bars and restaurants rather than in the daytime, as they do on King Street in Wigan. Doesn’t make sense to me during the day.”
Another posted: “I’m a disabled and blue badge holder. I live on my own and I drive. Unfortunately, I can’t walk a great distance and need to the visit the chemist on the main street once a week. I park in the loading bay to collect my prescription. My alternative is to shop in a different town. But I suppose if everyone shopped in a different town, then all the shops would close down.”
In another post, a contributor wrote: “I don’t think there is any benefit in shutting the road, especially in a struggling town centre. The car parks and side streets are full throughout the day, people simply have nowhere to park if they want to visit.”
Wigan council was granted ‘authority to enforce’ against motorists committing moving traffic offences by the government in July 2023.
The new camera on Market Street is one of four being installed at ‘identified hotspots’ across the borough.
Others are in Winwick Lane, Lowton, King Street, Wigan and Bradshawgate, Leigh.
Town hall chiefs say a six-week consultation was undertaken in relation to each of the locations with ‘the primary purpose’ of pedestrian safety in mind.
Wigan council’s assistant director – infrastructure and regulatory services Julia Middlehurst said: “Restrictions are in place for a reason; above all else for the safety of residents and visitors to our town centres.
