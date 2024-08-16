Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An investigation has been launched by the RSPCA after a Dachshund puppy with a broken spine was dumped in a public garden in Wigan.

A member of the public witnessed a limping man abandon the pup in City Road, Kitt Green, near Johnsons Garage.

They took the poorly dog to a local vets who - shocked by the dog’s condition - contacted the RSPCA.

The injured and abandoned Dachshund puppy which, sadly, had to be put down

Sadly, the dog was put to sleep at the vet’s as she was suffering due to having multiple fractures on their spine and pelvis, as well as multiple puncture wounds on her body.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Kelly Nix, who is looking into the incident, said: “This poor dog had clearly suffered some trauma and she desperately needed to see a vet - so it is heartbreaking that she was abandoned, while in pain and suffering.

"The right thing would have been to take her straight to a vet, not callously dump her.

“She was so pale and cold when she was taken to a vets. She was only about five months old, so very vulnerable.”

The man who dumped her was described as average height and build and he walked with an uneven gait. He was wearing a hat and dark jeans and a grey checked shirt. He was carrying the dog, who was wrapped in a blue towel, under his left arm.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018, quoting reference 1309904.