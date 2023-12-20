News you can trust since 1853
Spectacular Santa season comes to Wigan borough shopping centre

With just days until the big day, a shopping centre in Wigan borough has seen 2,500 children visit Santa!
By Matt Pennington
Published 20th Dec 2023, 15:45 GMT
Spinning Gate in Leigh has been providing these visits for free to families from Thursdays until Sundays throughout the month of December. Children receive a candy cane or chocolate coin and take home a carrot for Rudolph to enjoy on Christmas Eve.

The centre's lights twinkle and sparkle alongside the Christmas tree and each Saturday sees families enjoy the free festive entertainment. Willy Wonka contact ball juggler wowed families with his special magic tricks, gingerbread characters handed out hundreds of chocolates and mini gingerbreads to shoppers and this Saturday sees the return of Spinning Gate grinch with his naughty antics!

Spinning Gate Shopping Centre in Leigh has been spreading the festive spirit with a range of events and activities for families to enjoySpinning Gate Shopping Centre in Leigh has been spreading the festive spirit with a range of events and activities for families to enjoy
During the first 12 days of December, one shopper each day was surprised with a gift to thank them and spread a little festive cheer.

A charity gift wrapping service has ensured that shoppers had their gifts wrapped in exchange for a donation to local charity Compassion in Action and the centre has also supported the annual toy appeal, ensuring no one is left without a gift from Santa.

Shoppers have also enjoyed lots of performances of carol signing on the mall, adding to the Christmas atmosphere.

Centre manager Karen Cox said: “Christmas is all about giving and spreading joy and Christmas cheer, at Spinning Gate Shopping Centre we love giving back to our shoppers with our free santa visits, free entertainment each Saturday, free giveaways during our 12 days of Christmas, free chocolates and gingerbreads too! Happy Christmas everyone”

Related topics:WiganLeigh