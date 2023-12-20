Spectacular Santa season comes to Wigan borough shopping centre
Spinning Gate in Leigh has been providing these visits for free to families from Thursdays until Sundays throughout the month of December. Children receive a candy cane or chocolate coin and take home a carrot for Rudolph to enjoy on Christmas Eve.
The centre's lights twinkle and sparkle alongside the Christmas tree and each Saturday sees families enjoy the free festive entertainment. Willy Wonka contact ball juggler wowed families with his special magic tricks, gingerbread characters handed out hundreds of chocolates and mini gingerbreads to shoppers and this Saturday sees the return of Spinning Gate grinch with his naughty antics!
During the first 12 days of December, one shopper each day was surprised with a gift to thank them and spread a little festive cheer.
A charity gift wrapping service has ensured that shoppers had their gifts wrapped in exchange for a donation to local charity Compassion in Action and the centre has also supported the annual toy appeal, ensuring no one is left without a gift from Santa.
Shoppers have also enjoyed lots of performances of carol signing on the mall, adding to the Christmas atmosphere.