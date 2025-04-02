Spinning Gate Shopping Centre Celebrate More Award Winning Success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Spinning Gate Shopping Centre have announced their latest award-winning success

Since recently announcing their 100% occupancy level with their latest 3 new additions (Greggs & Bumblebees Adventures which both opened in March and mydentist which is due to open in the summer), the centre has now announced they have received further award recognition with their International CSR Excellence Award for their Charitable giving contributions.

The centre has been invited to attend a prestigious awards ceremony at St Pauls Cathedral in London in June to collect their award trophy and certificate.

Spinning Gate entered their latest award in February and documented their previous 12 months donations to local charities. This is the second consecutive CSR award the centre has achieved since launching their CSR strategy 6 years ago. Not only does the centre provide free mall promotional space to charities to enable them to raise awareness of their cause, but the centre has donated over 28,000 items to charities within the last year. These donated items include surplus stock and unused stock from centre stores (new season changes, new collections, new technology and unsaleable stock) and residual items when a store vacates the centre.

Winner 2025 International CSR Excellence Awards

The International CSR Excellence Awards provide excellent examples of best practice in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Responsible, caring companies are in a privileged position to be able to help those who depend on them for their livelihoods and others less fortunate, the awards aim to recognise and reward such efforts. Further information on the CSR awards is available via https://csrawards.co.uk/

Karen Cox, Centre Manager of Spinning Gate Shopping Centre said:

"This latest award is recognition for the efforts of our hard working centre team who continue to deliver excellent service for our stores, our shoppers whilst ensuring local charities and ultimately our community benefit from these donations. We all work tirelessly to help support as many charities as possible and this award recognises our efforts.

We are so very proud of our team and their latest award-winning success.”

Pam Evans & David Williamson part of the cleaning team at Spinning Gate Shopping Centre with their first CSR award

Spinning Gate Shopping Centre, in the centre of Leigh includes 110,000sq ft of retail space, offers a selection of high street names and independent stores & cafes, with free weekend parking on the adjoining flat surface shopper car park. The centre is now fully let with all 39 stores now occupied.