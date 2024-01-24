Staff at Wigan firm hope for another successful year of fund-raising after £5k donation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff at Plumbase chose The Brick as their charity of the year in 2023, so they could make a difference for people facing homelessness, financial hardship or crisis.

They raised £5,000 through activities including pie days, raffle and stock sales.

The 18-strong team has decided to support The Brick for a second year and staff are coming up with ideas to raise more money.

Branch manager Peter Jackson said: “We chose The Brick as our charity of the year as it is important for us to support a local charity for local people. Our branch is in the heart of the Wigan community and most of our customers are also Wigan-based.

“We have seen first-hand the poverty and the devastation from the cost-of-living crisis and as a national company, we are in a good position to support The Brick.”

Keely Dalfen, CEO at The Brick, said: “We want to thank the team at Plumbase and all of their customers who have supported The Brick over the past year and we are delighted that the team have chosen The Brick as their charity of the year for a second year.

"The money raised helps people in crisis in our community and it enables us to continue to do the work we do. Without the support of local businesses like Plumbase, we simply wouldn’t be able to continue to help families and individuals across Wigan and Leigh.”

Peter added: “We are extremely proud of our staff, their efforts to support The Brick and the non-stop rallying and pushing for the funds that were raised last year. We are also proud of our customers, as they are always willing to get involved and are always willing to donate.

“We are looking forward to doing it all again this year and we are coming up with new ideas and more ways to raise the money that is desperately needed. We will push ourselves and we are hoping to smash last year's amount that was raised, so watch this space!”

Businesses wishing to help The Brick should email [email protected].