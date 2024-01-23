News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Slimmers having a ball as they raise money for Wigan and Leigh Hospice

Dancing the night away proved to be a real money-spinner for a Wigan slimming club.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 04:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Members of the Slimming World groups in Hindley Green and Daisy Hill held a Christmas ball at Westhoughton Cricket Club, which included a buffet, entertainment and a raffle.

Read More
scenes and landmarks from Wigan's Library Street over the decades

The event raised £635 for Wigan and Leigh Hospice and consultants have now been to the Hindley-based charity to hand over a cheque.

The groups have now raised a total of £1,674.50 for the hospice since 2022.

Related topics:WiganDaisy Hill