Slimmers having a ball as they raise money for Wigan and Leigh Hospice
Dancing the night away proved to be a real money-spinner for a Wigan slimming club.
Members of the Slimming World groups in Hindley Green and Daisy Hill held a Christmas ball at Westhoughton Cricket Club, which included a buffet, entertainment and a raffle.
The event raised £635 for Wigan and Leigh Hospice and consultants have now been to the Hindley-based charity to hand over a cheque.
The groups have now raised a total of £1,674.50 for the hospice since 2022.