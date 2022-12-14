Staff at Wigan firm In Professional Development are feeling festive as they take part in Christmas Jumper Day
Staff at a Wigan firm got into the festive spirit to help a good cause.
Appley Bridge-based In Professional Development took part in Christmas Jumper Day and raised £320 for charity Save The Children.
They joined families, schools and businesses across the country in wearing festive woollies for the annual fund-raiser.
Chief executive Dave Hall said: “Christmas Jumper Day is an event that is very important to In Professional Development.
“We take our corporate and social responsibilities very seriously and we always look to support amazing initiatives like this annual event.
“Our team always embrace opportunities to donate to a fantastic and very noble cause.”
Since launching a decade ago, Save The Children’s Christmas Jumper Day has raised more than £30m to help transform the lives of children around the world.
That is set to increase as the Government’s Aid Match funding will double every donation made up to £2m.