Appley Bridge-based In Professional Development took part in Christmas Jumper Day and raised £320 for charity Save The Children.

They joined families, schools and businesses across the country in wearing festive woollies for the annual fund-raiser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff from In Professional Development don their Christmas jumpers

Chief executive Dave Hall said: “Christmas Jumper Day is an event that is very important to In Professional Development.

“We take our corporate and social responsibilities very seriously and we always look to support amazing initiatives like this annual event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our team always embrace opportunities to donate to a fantastic and very noble cause.”

Since launching a decade ago, Save The Children’s Christmas Jumper Day has raised more than £30m to help transform the lives of children around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad