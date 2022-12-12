News you can trust since 1853
Gritters hit the roads over the weekend as snow fell in Wigan

Wigan’s gritting teams got to work over the weekend as temperatures plummeted and the first snow of winter fell.

By Gaynor Clarke
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 1:46pm

As parts of the borough were covered in the white stuff, the council’s gritters went out to keep the roads clear and traffic moving.

A council spokesman tweeted: “Our gritting crews went out twice over the weekend, treating the roads and helping to keep our borough safe and moving.

“It's expected to be around freezing for much of today, so please drive carefully and keep safe.”

Meanwhile motorists have been urged to steer clear of Dark Lane in Blackrod.

Wigan Today reader Marie Crow said: “Lots of cars are stuck, spinning out of control. It's incredibly dangerous.

"It's only thanks to a number of men, who were also stuck, who pushed my car back up the hill. It's like an ice rink. Please avoid at all costs.”

Wigan Council's fleet of gritters was deployed over the weekend
