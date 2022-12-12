Gritters hit the roads over the weekend as snow fell in Wigan
Wigan’s gritting teams got to work over the weekend as temperatures plummeted and the first snow of winter fell.
By Gaynor Clarke
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
12th Dec 2022, 1:46pm
As parts of the borough were covered in the white stuff, the council’s gritters went out to keep the roads clear and traffic moving.
A council spokesman tweeted: “Our gritting crews went out twice over the weekend, treating the roads and helping to keep our borough safe and moving.
“It's expected to be around freezing for much of today, so please drive carefully and keep safe.”