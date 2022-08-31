Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The campaign – which is being launched as part of the BBC’s 100th anniversary celebrations later this year – will see collaborations with businesses across the country to carry out workshops promoting the wide variety of creative careers available in their area.

Just Bee Social hopes to show young people across Wigan the benefits of a career in social media and marketing and highlight the range of creative job opportunities on offer.

The Just Bee Social team at Wigan Pride

Founder and managing director Leanne Taylor said: “We are proud to be a creative agency in Wigan and really excited to take part in a project that aligns so closely with our business values.

"We recognise that to want to be something, you have to see it, so this is a great chance to raise awareness among young people about the creative industry and the opportunities available to them in their home town.

"It’s a real honour to be selected as an industry representative and we can’t wait to get started.”

Just Bee Social was set up in 2020 and at first it was primarily focused on supporting businesses with their social media content.

But as its client base has grown, so has its services, with the firm now offering help with branding, strategies and paid advertising, including Google and Facebook ads.

Already the firm has worked with clients across a range of industries, from recruitment to sports education and from beauty to construction.

The campaign is Just Bee Social’s latest venture to support the local community.

It follows the company’s sponsorship of Wigan Pride last month, which saw hundreds of people head into Wigan town centre to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community.

The team also established the Promoting Wigan social media page to help highlight businesses in the area and has recently appointed its first member of staff, who will learn new skills by taking on an apprenticeship,

It is just the start for the firm, as it has big plans to make a difference in the borough.

Just Bee Social’s creative director Jess Mills said: “We are passionate about our home town and are committed to offering support to the businesses and people within it wherever we can.

"In addition to building a strong client base of brilliant local clients, one of our proudest achievements to date was recruiting our first employee Hannah earlier this year.

"After doing such a great job for us on the Government kickstart scheme, we asked her to join the team permanently upon its completion.

"She’s now due to start her digital marketing apprenticeship with Just Bee next month through Wigan and Leigh College.

"We look forward to helping more young people start their careers in the creative industries.”