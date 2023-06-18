The closure of the Haydock and Oldham depots of Tuffnells has seen more than 2,000 jobs set to be lost by staff working there.

Bus driver vacancies are available with immediate start dates at Stagecoach in Greater Manchester and include roles for both existing PCV license holders or those looking to train to be a bus driver.

Further opportunities also include school bus drivers for those looking for weekday and term time work and will be in the Wigan/Bolton area, with exact location to be confirmed at the interview.

Stagecoach Greater Manchester have offered job interviews to Tuffnells staff at the Haydock and Oldham depots after closures.

PCV licence holders joining the business will be offered a £1,200 welcome bonus whilst those looking to earn their licence will have all their training paid for from day one.

Rebecca Rathore, Operations Director at Stagecoach Manchester, said: “We understand what a stressful time this must be for those facing redundancy and want to welcome all Tuffnells employees to apply for vacancies at Stagecoach.

“As a bus operator transporting millions of customers every day, we are able to offer applicants a secure job with a great team and excellent rates of pay with overtime opportunities.

“Applications will be processed quickly by our recruitment team with the aim of helping people get back into work as soon as possible.”