One of Wigan's worst and longest-running eyesores is finally to be flattened for homes

The former site of Shanghai Palace in Poolstock – which has long appeared on a shaming roll call of Wigan’s worst eyesores – will be destroyed and replaced with 24 apartments and six bungalows, the council’s planning committee has decided.

The site, just off the A49 out of Wigan town centre, will provide accommodation for people with assessed social care needs, such as disabilities, autism and mental health problems.

The Shanghai Palace on Poolstock following a blaze last October

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building will provide 24, one-bed apartments, plus separate lounge and office areas for support staff. The accomodation, which will have 19 car parking spaces, will be 100 per cent affordable housing.

At a meeting on June 13 at the town hall, the committee heard concerns from objectors who claimed this development put forward by Homelife Holdings Limited could cause traffic congestion, overlook nearby homes and increase noise and disturbance during construction.

Linda Higham, speaking against the application in the council chamber, said: “If this application goes through it is going to be horrendous for us as it is literally at the bottom of my back garden. We are a quiet residential area of two-storey buildings in James Grove.

“We feel this is not in keeping with the area. The noise that is going to come from this as well as the building taking the natural light, it is going to be horrendous.

An artist's impression of the new accommodation approved to replace the former Shanghai Palace restaurant on Poolstock

“I don’t think anyone here would want that three-storey building at the bottom of their back garden.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The argument put forward by the objector, who was one of 16 people against the accommodation block, was rejected by the planning officer present. The new site being more than 17m away from the nearest property meant that this complied with planning regulations, the committee heard.

Coun John Harding said: “I am looking at this and there are a few things not mentioned which are positive. The fact it is 100 per cent affordable housing is really positive.

“I think this creates a much more pleasant street scene than the derelict Shanghai Palace. The important thing is that the application does follow the legal requirements.

A picture of the premises back in the 1990s when they were The Beer Engine

“I do have sympathy for the objectors but we have to make our decision based on the framework otherwise we’re not doing our jobs as a committee.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Affordable homes are in dire need in the borough and this was wholly welcomed by the majority of the committee. The idea that this site could be transformed and put back into use for the good of the community as accommodation was something that was too good an opportunity to pass up for Coun Fred Walker.

“It seems like a lot more than five years that it has been empty,” he said. “It’s a real eyesore.

“Although people never want change, and no one ever does, this is exactly like that. This isn’t a negative, it is a plus, it is adding value to that neighbourhood.

Another artist's impression of the approved development

“I wholeheartedly support this.”

Due to the accommodation block replacing an old restaurant and bowling green, Wigan Council demanded that the developer gives £61,000 in Section 106 contributions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This money would cover footpath improvements and landscaping works at Wigan Flashes, new play and sport improvements at Alexandra Park and Laithwaite Park in Newtown as well as bowling green improvements in the local area.

The site on Poolstock has long been associated with hospitality. The Shanghai Palace’s predecessor was the once-popular Beer Engine and before that it was home to Poolstock Labour Club.