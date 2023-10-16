Starbucks drive-thru could be built opposite from rival coffee shop in Wigan borough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The American coffee shop chain has agreed to occupy a new unit based at Parsonage Retail Park in Leigh – which includes a number of retail outlets such as Sainsbury’s and TK Maxx.

Starbucks have ‘identified a requirement for representation within the Leigh area’, which is why they have agreed to the venture.

This would become the second coffee shop of its kind at the retail park if approved, with Costa drive-thru already in operation across the road from the site on Parsonage Way.

The new development would create around 20 jobs and provide new access to the site to the site south of the existing Clifton Street junction, according to the planning statement.

A total of 17 parking spaces and cycle storage are included in the proposal.

This would be the second Starbucks drive-thru in the borough, with the other residing in Parr Bridge Retail Park in Tyldesley. Currently, no decision has been made on the plan submitted by Camerson Midland Limited.

The planning statement said: “The intended development will create significant local employment opportunities, providing a total of 20-25 full time new direct jobs.

"It will contribute to local economic growth.

“The proposed development would qualify as sustainable economic development, as it does not require the release of additional or green field land.