News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police

‘Small schoolboy’ suffers major trauma injuries after being struck on busy Wigan road

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a road crash involving a “small schoolboy” in Wigan during this morning’s rush hour.
By Alan Weston
Published 16th Oct 2023, 14:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 14:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police and North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) were called to Ormskirk Road in Pemberton at around 8.21am to reports of a road traffic collision.

Concerned passers-by also took to social media, after reporting “loads of police and paramedics” at the scene.

Read More
Growing concerns for missing Wigan woman
Street view of where the collision occurred this morning in Ormskirk Road, PembertonStreet view of where the collision occurred this morning in Ormskirk Road, Pemberton
Street view of where the collision occurred this morning in Ormskirk Road, Pemberton
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One described “a small schoolboy” lying in the road, with a cordon up outside the Lidl store.

Another said: “Had to divert through Norley earlier...I wondered what had happened. Police tape all across the road.”

A spokesperson for NWAS said: “We were called to reports of an RTC involving a pedestrian at 08.21.

"A boy received treatment at the scene before being transported to hospital for treatment of major-trauma related injuries.”

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were also approached for comment following the road traffic collision this morning. Emergency services have now left the scene.

Related topics:WiganPoliceEmergency servicesLidl