Police and North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) were called to Ormskirk Road in Pemberton at around 8.21am to reports of a road traffic collision.

Concerned passers-by also took to social media, after reporting “loads of police and paramedics” at the scene.

Street view of where the collision occurred this morning in Ormskirk Road, Pemberton

One described “a small schoolboy” lying in the road, with a cordon up outside the Lidl store.

Another said: “Had to divert through Norley earlier...I wondered what had happened. Police tape all across the road.”

A spokesperson for NWAS said: “We were called to reports of an RTC involving a pedestrian at 08.21.

"A boy received treatment at the scene before being transported to hospital for treatment of major-trauma related injuries.”