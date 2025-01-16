Starting the new year strong at Wigan borough shopping centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Spinning Gate Shopping Centre in Leigh are starting the new year strong attracting 3 new stores resulting in 100% occupancy having let their remaining vacant units. Shoppers can look forward to the opening of Greggs, mydentist & a brand new children’s soft play area: Bumblebees Adventures.

Following a bumper Christmas when Spinning Gate welcomed over a quarter of million shoppers who all enjoyed the free festivities. With a huge Christmas tree, hundreds of sparkling Christmas decorations, free santa visits, free family festive entertainment with Buddy the Elf, Grinch, Elf on the Shelf bringing lots of Christmas cheer! Santa’s elves brought smiles to shoppers faces, young & old alike! Carol singers brought joy whilst shoppers loved the centres 12 Days of Christmas goodie bag giveaways & the return of the Christmas charity gift wrapping service, supporting local charity Compassion in Action.

The first of the trio of new stores to open in the centre are Bumblebees Adventures, an independently owned children’s soft play area including a sensory room, role play & a ball wall, in addition to the arcade hive on the first floor is due to launch at the end of February in a large unit in-between Card Factory & Farmfoods.

The second, Greggs, are currently shopfitting their new unit located in between Costa Coffee & Bonmarche & are due to open on the mall soon. Greggs have over 2,600 stores across the UK. They have been around for more than 80 years providing great quality, freshly prepared food on the go.

mydentist[FB1] are currently shopfitting their brand new unit next to CardZone, at the car park end of the mall. This unit will combine the smaller mydentist practices currently within Leigh town centre. mydentist are the UK’s leading provider of affordable dentistry & provide NHS & private dentistry treatments to over 3.8 million people in the UK. mydentist has over 530 dental practices throughout the UK & we are delighted that they are opening their latest practice within the centre.

In advance of the arrival of these new stores, the centre recently undertook an extensive internal refurbishment with the entire mall repainted to a soft, light grey colour & new flooring installed to provide a larger, cushioned, modern replacement for the original ceramic mall floor tiles.

Karen Cox, Centre Manager of Spinning Gate Shopping Centre said:

"What a way to start off 2025 announcing that we are fully occupied, with all 39 stores now let! These new additions are occupying almost 17,000sq ft of retail space within the centre & we are excited to welcome them. These new occupiers compliment and enhance our existing retail mix.

Spinning Gate is conveniently located in the centre of Leigh, with the adjoining market hall, the bus station & car parks at either end of the mall, making it easy & accessibly for everyone to shop in centre with us.”

Spinning Gate Shopping Centre, in the centre of Leigh includes 110,000sq ft of retail space, offers a selection of high street names and independent stores & cafes, with free weekend parking on the adjoining flat surface shopper car park.