Stephensons named 'top tier' law firm for 11th year in a row
Seen as the definitive benchmark for excellence in the legal industry, The Legal 500 conducts rigorous, independent research to identify and rank the most accomplished law firms and legal professionals across the country. This year, Stephensons received rankings across five practice areas, reinforcing the firm’s reputation for delivering high-quality legal services.
Top tier commendations were awarded to Stephensons’ Family and Crime/Fraud teams, with further recognition for the firm’s work in Clinical Negligence, Personal Injury and Professional Discipline.
The guide reserved particular praise for the Family team, which retained its Tier 1 ranking, and the Crime department, which continues to be recognised among the very best in the region.
Sean Joyce, Managing Partner at Stephensons, commented: “Being recognised in The Legal 500 for eleven years in a row is a fantastic accomplishment and a true reflection of the talent and commitment of our people. These rankings highlight the depth of expertise across our teams and our consistent focus on delivering the very best legal support to our clients. We are proud to once again be counted among the leading firms in the North West.”