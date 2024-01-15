A wagon stolen from a farm shop on the outskirts of Wigan has been found.

The vehicle was stolen from Roby Mill Farm Shop in Up Holland 1.10am on Wednesday January 10.

In a social media post appealing for help, the shop said: "Make it too hot to handle, we want our Wagon back!"

The stolen van belonging to Roby Mill Farm Shop has now been recovered

They added that the wagon was driven out of the farmyard in the early hours of the morning, with CCTV showing it pulling out onto Stoney Brow shortly afterwards.

The initial appeal was shared more than 3,000 times around the country, and with the help of local people and small businesses the shop was able to track in detail the direction in which the wagon travelled over the first few miles.

This showed that it travelled through Roby Mill and on into Tontine, from there it travelled onwards into Billinge and passed the old Billinge hospital, it continued down Upholland road and onto Main Street. It was here that it turned left at the Stork pub and onto Newton Road, and may have been heading for Garswood/Bryn.

The farm shop subsequently posted a follow-up message on its Facebook page over the weekend.

It read: "Great news. We’ve got our Wagon back!!!

"A huge thankyou again to everyone who shared our posts and to a fantastic member of the public who recognised our Wagon and was able to contact us so that we could get it back!

"We are so incredibly grateful to each and every one of you, we truly are!