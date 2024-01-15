The Wigan borough schools 'requiring improvement' according to Ofsted
A number of primary and secondary schools in Wigan borough are currently rated as “requiring improvement” by Ofsted.
By Sian Jones
Published 15th Jan 2024, 04:55 GMT
Happily, there are currently none in the area which are considered “inadequate” – the lowest of the four possible rankings for establishments.
But here are all the schools across the borough which have been given the next rating up from that – “requires improvement” – by the Office for Standards in Education.
You can find the borough’s outstanding rated primary schools here
1 / 2