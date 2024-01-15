News you can trust since 1853
The Wigan borough schools 'requiring improvement' according to Ofsted

A number of primary and secondary schools in Wigan borough are currently rated as “requiring improvement” by Ofsted.
By Sian Jones
Published 15th Jan 2024, 04:55 GMT

Happily, there are currently none in the area which are considered “inadequate” – the lowest of the four possible rankings for establishments.

But here are all the schools across the borough which have been given the next rating up from that – “requires improvement” – by the Office for Standards in Education.

Holt Street, Ince

1. Dean Trust Rose Bridge

Holt Street, Ince Photo: MA

Kitt Green Road, Wigan

2. Marsh Green Primary School

Kitt Green Road, Wigan Photo: photographer Michelle Adamson

Greenhey, Orrell

3. Dean Trust Wigan

Greenhey, Orrell Photo: MA

Windermere Road, Leigh

4. Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School

Windermere Road, Leigh Photo: Nick Fairhurst

