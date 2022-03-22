Store wars break out in Wigan borough as one retailer bids to replace another

TJ Morris Ltd, the parent company of Home Bargains, has submitted plans to knock down the current B&Q on Kirkhall Lane and replace it with a Home Bargains.

The DIY chain has opposed the plans to raze its only site in Leigh and is undergoing legal proceedings at the moment.

A B&Q spokeswoman said: “B&Q remains committed to having a store in the Leigh area and we have formally objected to the landlord’s planning application.

“We now need to let the legal process run its course.”

In its planning statement submitted to Wigan Council, Home Bargains has said that it wishes to strengthen its existing presence in the borough – specifically in the Leigh area.

“There is an existing HB store located at Bradshawgate in Leigh town centre,” the statement said.

“This will be retained alongside the new store proposed at the site.

“This commitment by TJM to retain their existing store is reflected by the fact that there is a pending planning application for the part-demolition and refurbishment of the existing store on Bradshawgate.”

Home Bargains itself also has a store at the Parsonage Retail park.

“The proposed comprehensive development will regenerate and revitalise the site,” the statement went on.

“It will facilitate the delivery of a high-quality, modern retail building in addition to site-wide improvements, including soft landscaping and a larger car parking area, with a range of parking spaces to meet all needs.

“The proposed development will also retain and create jobs and will result in significant new investment – both directly and indirectly – in the local economy by maintaining the long-term economic use of an established retail location.”

TJ Morris Ltd was approached for comment by the Local Democracy Reporter service but declined to give a comment at this time.

No decision has been made on this application by Wigan Council planners yet, but there have been no objection letters issued and approval has been recommended by the council officer.