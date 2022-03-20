Joy as Run Wigan Festival returns after pandemic forced cancellations

Run Wigan Festival could not go ahead in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but runners, walkers and supporters were finally back at the event on Sunday morning.

Participants gathered on Market Street, in Wigan town centre, and after doing the Joining Jack salute of the festival’s organising charity, they streamed across the start line.

More than 1,100 people took on the half marathon and 10-mile races, which included landmarks including the DW Stadium, Wigan Pier, the Leeds-Liverpool Canal, Haigh Woodland Park and Mesnes Park.

A further 600 people ran or walked in the 5km race.

All of the participants were cheered on by supporters and volunteers along the routes in fine weather and received medals as they crossed the finish line.

Afterwards, a family mile for people of all ages was held, so children could collect their own medals.

The sporting spectacle was organised by Wigan-based charity Joining Jack, which was set up by former Warriors player Andy Johnson and his wife Alex after their son Jack was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Sadly both Jack and Alex were unable to attend due to their coming down with Covid.

The team also organises the Wigan Bike Ride and Wigan 10k, along with a host of other fund-raising events.

1. The annual Run Wigan event returned to the town after a two year break because of the pandemic. Hundreds of runners took part in the half marathon, 10 mile, 5k and family one mile runs around the town centre. Picture by Paul Heyes, Sunday March 20, 2022. . Photo: Paul Heyes Photo Sales

