Take a look inside Wigan's newest supermarket as Lidl opens its doors

The first shoppers have been through the doors and the tills are ringing at Wigan's newest supermarket.

By Gaynor Clarke
Friday, 25th February 2022, 12:30 pm

Lidl opened the doors to its new store on Woodhouse Lane in Springfield on Thursday morning.

Opening date confirmed for new Lidl supermarket in Wigan

There were a wide range of groceries on offer, including fresh fruit and vegetables, staples such as milk and pasta, tinned goods and fresh bread from the bakery.

Fully-stocked aisles at the new supermarket

The supermarket is open between 8am and 10pm from Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

Lidl's new store on Woodhouse Lane
The new supermarket includes a bakery
Rows of tills at the supermarket
LidlWigan