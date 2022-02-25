Take a look inside Wigan's newest supermarket as Lidl opens its doors
The first shoppers have been through the doors and the tills are ringing at Wigan's newest supermarket.
Friday, 25th February 2022, 12:30 pm
Lidl opened the doors to its new store on Woodhouse Lane in Springfield on Thursday morning.
There were a wide range of groceries on offer, including fresh fruit and vegetables, staples such as milk and pasta, tinned goods and fresh bread from the bakery.
The supermarket is open between 8am and 10pm from Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here