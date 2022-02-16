Opening date confirmed for new Lidl supermarket in Wigan

Lidl GB has confirmed its new store on Woodhouse Lane, in Springfield, will open for the first time on Thursday, February 24.

Building work started in the autumn on the former site of fencing company Betafence Ltd and the shelves are now being stocked ready for the grand opening.

The new Lidl supermarket on Woodhouse Lane

The supermarket will be open between 8am and 10pm from Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

It will offer a range of items for sale, including fresh produce and a bakery, while there will also be customer toilets and parking for cars and bicycles.

During the first week of opening, customers will be able to find exclusive deals and offers on selected products.

Lidl will be opening another store just two days later on Great Clowes Street in Manchester.

Part of the company’s ongoing commitment to the Greater Manchester area, the new supermarkets represent a multi-million pound investment and the creation of around 80 jobs.

Nick Harvey, Lidl GB’s regional head of property, said: “We are delighted to be opening our latest stores in this fantastic area, demonstrating our commitment to Greater Manchester and its community. We look forward to welcoming local residents through our doors and serving our multi-award winning products. We would like to thank everyone who has played a part in delivering these new stores and we now look forward to continuing our expansion plans within this central hub.”

Lidl is encouraging people to continue to wear face coverings in its stores and will have cleaning stations at entrances, hand sanitiser and protective screens at checkouts.