Teenager gets to work at Wigan borough charity during National Apprenticeship Week

Leigh-based Compassion in Action (CIA) offered Cory Owens an apprenticeship after he volunteered with the charity’s warehouse and distribution team throughout its annual Christmas toy appeal.

The 17-year-old impressed chief executive Pam Gilligan and staff with his teamwork, dedication and commitment.

Cory Owens is the newest apprentice at Compassion in Action

Ms Gilligan said: “Cory made this opportunity happen for himself by being reliable, open to learning and working hard during what is one of the busiest times of the year for CIA.

“He was an invaluable support to our driver Robert Sleigh, as we achieved our mission to deliver more than 1,000 toys and 500 food hampers during Christmas week 2023.

“Being able to support deserving young people who were born and raised in this town to get on in life is amazing. We look forward to watching Cory grow and learn valuable new skills for life over the next 12 months, which is the theme of this year’s National Apprenticeship Week.”

Cory is working towards a level two supply chain warehouse operative qualification, with on-the-job learning.

Nina Lomax is part-way through the level three business administration apprenticeship

His principal duties include health and safety checks, as well as helping to deliver furniture to vulnerable families.

Cory said: “I am very grateful to Pam for this opportunity and to my colleague Rob for all his support.

“I am excited to get started and it means a lot to know that the work I will be doing is for families who live in my town and who are having difficult times in their lives.”

Nina Lomax, 18, is part-way through her level three business administration apprenticeship.

Chloe Gilligan was promoted to office manager after completing her apprenticeship

She received a commendation from Ms Gilligan for helping to organise a party celebrating the eighth anniversary of the charity’s veterans’ brunch.

Nina said: “It was very rewarding to be able to do something nice for our local heroes.

“The brunch is an important weekly social event for them and part of my role involves welcoming the veterans every Thursday at Patrick House.

"I am very pleased with how my apprenticeship is going and grateful to the charity for all the chances I have had to learn new skills. I have been on a journey, which has seen my confidence massively improve from when I first started.”

Chloe Gilligan, 18, completed her business administration apprenticeship at the charity in 2023.

Her skills, abilities and performance far exceeded the requirements of her role, earning her a distinction and promotion to the position of office manager.

She said: “Since being promoted, I have taken on other responsibilities that are key to the work of the charity, which I value highly as I feel a sense of success and trust from my CEO and colleagues.

“I am currently receiving training around finance, as well as continuing to manage our delivery and collections function, alongside our referral process.

"Apprenticeships are beneficial as they give you the opportunity to gain skills and face real-life challenges in the workplace, with valued support. I am proud of what I have achieved and my new role within the charity.”