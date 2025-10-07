Employers, traders, and residents came together to celebrate the best of the borough’s businesses.

Returning for the third time, the Believe in Business Festival has become the borough’s premier place for businesses to connect, network, and learn from each other and industry experts.

Hosted at the Edge in Wigan, attendees were able to access expert advice, resources, and guidance, while hands-on workshops and expert-led panels were also held, focusing on topics such as AI and podcasting, procurement insights, social value, and media visibility.

Council leader David Molyneux said: “The Believe in Business Festival is a showcase of the best of our borough’s business community.

Build A Business in GM Libraries was represented at the festival

“From sharing expert advice to highlighting inspiring success stories, the event underlines the many exciting things going on in our borough and shows how we are all stronger when we work together.

“With lots to look forward to in the coming years, I’m sure that these events will continue to go from strength to strength.”

With a diverse range of workshops and speakers present at the festival, John Heaton, Managing Director of the Heaton Group, kicked things off as this year’s keynote speaker.

Born and bred in Wigan, Mr Heaton spoke about the early success of the Cotton Works project at Eckersley’s Mills, which has so far seen the launch of a trendy ground floor bar and outdoor padel courts.

Wm Santus and Co, makers of Uncle Joe's Mint Balls, had a stall at the festival

Eventually, the former industrial site is planned to be transformed into a 16-acre “urban neighbourhood,” complete with a food hall, rooftop bar, office space, and residential apartments.

In the business support area, various organisations were present to explain how best to grow a business or start up, with the British Business Bank showing how small to medium enterprises can access Northern Investment Powerhouse funding to grow and create jobs in their hometown, rather than move to London or neighbouring cities.

Other organisations included Build A Business in GM Libraries, which showcased its offer of personalised business support and access to millions of pounds worth of databases, while the Green Economy explained how they can help firms access sustainable resources and transition to carbon net zero.

In the artisan market area, which was free for the public to attend, there was a wide mix of established companies to bespoke businesses and eager entrepreneurs.

Cotton Works supremo John Hilton is interviewed

Showcasing their tried and tested treats, John Winnard from Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls spoke of his pride at being able to support such events in his hometown, after his great-great-uncle founded the beloved sweet shop 127 years ago.

Elsewhere, Lynn Bancroft showed off her bespoke sweet options after taking over the Sweet Life business from her niece Amy Foster, while Stephanie Withington showcased her handmade soap collection at the Slippery Cauldron Soap Company. Previously making traditional soap products for her family as a hobby, Stephanie now sells them at various markets and runs workshops to teach people how to make their own.

As if this wasn’t enough, there were also unique jewellery stalls, curated books, and handcrafted crockery on offer at the collaborative business event, as well as networking groups, health and wellbeing support, regeneration updates, and mouth-watering food vans.

JGP Consultancy also served as the official sponsor of the Business Support Area, while Wigan Today and National World sponsored the event to amplify the festival’s reach and celebrate the borough’s thriving business landscape.