The Brick Joins Forces with Everyone Active and Amazon to Help Children Swim this Summer

Wigan-based charity The Brick is expanding its impact across Greater Manchester with a new partnership involving Everyone Active and Amazon’s Manchester office to support young families and promote wellbeing. The latest collaboration will see 400 children receive swimming kits, helping ensure all families can access free swimming sessions offered this summer by Everyone Active.

Last week The Brick took part in a community wellbeing event at Wythenshawe Forum, where staff from The Brick, Everyone Active, and Amazon distributed free swim kits—including towels, trunks, and swim bags—to families throughout the day. The generous donation and packing of 400 kits by Amazon’s Manchester office will enable children to make full use of Everyone Active’s free summer swimming programme.

The Brick and Everyone Active have committed to working together over the next 12 months, supporting a series of community events designed to reduce social isolation and promote physical and mental wellbeing. The Brick will continue to provide vital non-food essentials such as baby packs, nappies, toys, and clothing at these events.

Keely Dalfen, CEO of The Brick, said: "We are incredibly proud to work alongside partners who share our vision of supporting families and building stronger communities. This project ensures that children who might otherwise miss out can take part in summer activities that support physical and emotional wellbeing."

Phil Bowers, contract manager at Everyone Active, said: “We’re very excited to be continuing this fantastic partnership. Together, we’re helping to remove barriers to sport and ensure that families feel supported, welcomed and part of healthier communities – regardless of background or financial circumstances. We hope this initiative enables lots of children to stay active and enjoy swimming sessions this summer.”

The Brick’s role in the campaign reflects its growing regional impact, as the organisation brings its Multibank model of collaborative, practical support beyond Wigan and into the wider Greater Manchester area.

To find out more about The Brick visit www.thebrick.org.uk