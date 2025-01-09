The Fish at Goose Green Recognized Among UK’s 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan, England – 9th January 2025 – The Fish at Goose Green in Wigan has been proudly named one of the UK’s 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways for 2025. This distinguished accolade not only makes it the sole representative from Wigan but also one of three esteemed fish and chip shops in the Greater Manchester area to earn a spot on this prestigious list.

The recognition comes after two rigorous rounds of mystery dining visits conducted by the esteemed trade publication, Fry Magazine. Judges meticulously evaluated various aspects, including food quality, premises cleanliness, staff expertise, value for money, ease of ordering, and social media presence.

The Fish at Goose Green achieved an outstanding score of 98%, surpassing the high pass mark of 96%. The mystery diner commended the staff for being “very friendly and knowledgeable” and noted, “I received my order within a few minutes even though my fish was cooked to order.” Additional high praise included: “delighted with both the service and quality of the food,” “the fish was moist and flaky, free from grease,” and “the chips were perfectly browned with a soft, fluffy interior texture.”

Barry Howard, the proud owner of The Fish at Goose Green, remarked, “What a fabulous achievement by the team, and what an honour it is to make the list for 2025. Since purchasing the business in April 2019, the team at The Fish have worked tirelessly to become the best. In 2024, they excelled under the leadership of Manager Joanne and our dedicated team of 7 staff members. Despite my diagnosis of neck cancer in February and my subsequent absence, the team has been extraordinary. Each year, we enter to assess our progress, and I am immensely proud of my team for making Fry Magazine’s Top 50 for six consecutive years. The secret lies in the wonderful, talented staff we employ, who all live locally and have strong connections with our customers.”

Manager Joanne

Reece Head, competition organiser, added, “It is with great pleasure that we congratulate The Fish at Goose Green on being one of the UK’s 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways. These shops have shown remarkable dedication and resilience, maintaining exceptional standards and finding innovative ways to keep fish and chips affordable despite inflationary pressures. Starting the year as award winners is a fantastic way for fish and chip shops to kick off 2025, setting the tone for a successful year ahead.”

Fry Magazine’s 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways is now in its 13th year, with sponsors including Frymax, Seafood from Norway, Pukka, KFE, The NFFF, 555 Amanda Roe, Central Foods, BD Signs & BDigital, Friars Pride, VA Whitley, Henry Colbeck, Superior Frying Fat, Kerry Foodservice, and Drywite.

Contact Details:

Shop Name: The Fish at Goose Green Address: 12 Clapgate Lane, Goose Green, Wigan WN3 6RN