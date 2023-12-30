Thousands of people start new jobs thanks to help from work programmes
GC Employment runs programmes aimed at making a lasting difference, by supporting people to gain meaningful employment, which improves the quality of life for both their families and for their communities.
Between March 2022 and March 2023, it helped 2,358 people in Greater Manchester to start new jobs, engaging with a total 4,038 people across the city region through the Restart Scheme and the Working Well, Work and Health programme.
Commissioned by the Department for Work and Pensions, the Restart Scheme provides up to 12 months of enhanced employability support to help people find sustained employment in their local area.
People taking part in the programme are provided with personalised and tailored support from dedicated advisors to help them to access services and support to help build their confidence, well-being, skills and motivation.
GC Employment delivers the Restart Scheme in Greater Manchester on behalf of Ingeus.