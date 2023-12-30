Thousands of people start new jobs thanks to help from work programmes

More than 2,000 people in Wigan and across Greater Manchester have received support to start new jobs.

GC Employment runs programmes aimed at making a lasting difference, by supporting people to gain meaningful employment, which improves the quality of life for both their families and for their communities.

Between March 2022 and March 2023, it helped 2,358 people in Greater Manchester to start new jobs, engaging with a total 4,038 people across the city region through the Restart Scheme and the Working Well, Work and Health programme.

Commissioned by the Department for Work and Pensions, the Restart Scheme provides up to 12 months of enhanced employability support to help people find sustained employment in their local area.

People taking part in the programme are provided with personalised and tailored support from dedicated advisors to help them to access services and support to help build their confidence, well-being, skills and motivation.

GC Employment delivers the Restart Scheme in Greater Manchester on behalf of Ingeus.

Michelle Leeson, managing director of GC Employment, said: “Programmes like Restart are helping to make a lasting difference within Greater Manchester and show what can be achieved when you open up employment opportunities to people who need them the most.

“At a time when so many people are struggling, the work that GC Employment and its partners does is so important to give them the chance to gain the support, the training and the opportunities they need to find and keep jobs.”