Wigan man admits stealing chicken, coffee and baby milk from shop

A Wigan man has admitted stealing food and drink products from a grocery store on four occasions.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 20th Dec 2023, 15:45 GMT
Kieran Monks, 44, of The Avenue, Billinge, pleaded guilty to stealing six packets of chicken breasts worth £40.50 on March 10, chicken breast fillets worth £27 on March 31, baby milk worth £48 on April 24 and five jars of coffee worth £47.50 on September 16.

All of the thefts took place at the Co-op.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' CourtWigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court
He is also accused of stealing from Boots at Robin Retail Park – taking a fragrance gift set worth £100 on November 14 and a gift set worth £48 on December 12.

Monks is also charged with using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, which was racially aggravated, on November 14.

He has not yet entered pleas to any of those charges.

Monks was remanded on conditional bail until a hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on December 22.