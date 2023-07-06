Road closed as emergency services talk a man out of jumping from a building
Major roads were shut off in Wigan after a man threatened to harm himself by jumping from a four-storey building.
By Charles Graham
Published 6th Jul 2023, 08:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 08:06 BST
Police put road blocks in place on Warrington Road and Darlington Street at 6.45pm on Wednesday July 5 after receiving a call expressing concern for a man’s welfare.
It is believed he had climbed up scaffolding to the top of a four-floor building at the corner of the two roads.
Fire crews and the North West Ambulance Service were also in attendance for the emergency which was resolved when the man agreed to go to hospital in an ambulance at around 8pm.