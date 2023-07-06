News you can trust since 1853
Road closed as emergency services talk a man out of jumping from a building

Major roads were shut off in Wigan after a man threatened to harm himself by jumping from a four-storey building.
By Charles Graham
Published 6th Jul 2023, 08:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 08:06 BST

Police put road blocks in place on Warrington Road and Darlington Street at 6.45pm on Wednesday July 5 after receiving a call expressing concern for a man’s welfare.

It is believed he had climbed up scaffolding to the top of a four-floor building at the corner of the two roads.

Police seal off the junction of Warrington Road and Darlington Street. Picture by Martyn ShawPolice seal off the junction of Warrington Road and Darlington Street. Picture by Martyn Shaw
Police seal off the junction of Warrington Road and Darlington Street. Picture by Martyn Shaw
Fire crews and the North West Ambulance Service were also in attendance for the emergency which was resolved when the man agreed to go to hospital in an ambulance at around 8pm.

The roads were then re-opened without anyone coming to any harm.

If you need someone to talk to, The Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123. Alternatively you can email [email protected]

