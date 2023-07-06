Police put road blocks in place on Warrington Road and Darlington Street at 6.45pm on Wednesday July 5 after receiving a call expressing concern for a man’s welfare.

It is believed he had climbed up scaffolding to the top of a four-floor building at the corner of the two roads.

Police seal off the junction of Warrington Road and Darlington Street. Picture by Martyn Shaw

Fire crews and the North West Ambulance Service were also in attendance for the emergency which was resolved when the man agreed to go to hospital in an ambulance at around 8pm.

The roads were then re-opened without anyone coming to any harm.