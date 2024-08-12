Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is sadness as another traditional business is closing in Wigan.

D & M Brogan Butchers, which has been a mainstay of Bryn for decades, has been put up for sale. A sign on the front window of the Wigan Road shop informs customers that “due to retirement” the property and business is on the market.

Dave Brogan has worked as a butcher for 50 years and run the business for the past 35, after taking over from the previous butcher who ran the shop.

As well as serving customers day-to-day, Dave also runs a popular catering business out of the premises.

But now, at the age of 65, he’s decided to sell up.

He said: “There used to be butchers’ shops all round the Wigan area before supermarkets. There’s a lady who still works for me and it used to be her dad’s shop, and I bought it off her.

"You can’t work for ever and I don’t want to still be doing this when I’m 80. I’ve got friends who are doing that but there’s more to life than working.

"All the customers are sad that I’m going. I do a lot of catering orders as well and I’m sad to walk away from that. There are not many butchers who still have the traditional skills.”

At this stage it is not clear when the butcher’s shop will be closing as it has yet to be sold, but Dave is fairly sure its days as a butcher’s will end once he has retired.

He added: “My wife doesn’t want me to still be doing this at Christmas. I want to sell the shop first but I’m ready for retirement. It’s very tiring.

"It will be the end of an era but there are less and less butcher’s shops now. The only one nearest to me is Cain’s in Ashton.

“There used to be two bakers, a fruit and veg shop, and a chemist along this road. It’s just the way the high street has gone.”

As for life after retirement, Dave says he will “buy a new pair of walking boots” and also help out his wife to look after their disabled grown-up daughter.