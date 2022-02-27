Albert Thomas, 60, has spent the last 44 years working in engineering, specifically in machine tool making.

He said of the career change to bus driver: “Ever since I was 16, I have wanted to be a bus driver.

“I almost took up an apprenticeship with a bus company back in Liverpool as a lad but ended up in engineering.

Albert Thomas

“I saw an advert to start training with Stagecoach recently and, after the past two years, decided that life’s too short to not fulfil your dreams!

“The application process was really easy and I’d read good reviews from current Stagecoach employees online so decided to give it a shot.

“I absolutely love driving. There’s something very freeing about being out and about on the roads all day, meeting new people and being in my own little cabin.”

Lewis White

He said: “Being a bus driver, you get to meet new people every day, get to know locals on your regular routes and have a constant change of scenery.

“I was bored of sitting inside an office all day and I knew that I loved driving, so it just made sense to give bus driving a go.

“The work culture here is amazing and everyone has been really supportive all throughout the training process.

“I’d recommend bus driving to anyone looking for a rewarding career change.”

Lee Wasnidge, Managing Director of Stagecoach Manchester said: “Albert and Lewis’s stories show that a career in bus travel with Stagecoach can be a rewarding career for anyone, from any background.

“All you need to start your training process with us is a driving licence with no more than six penalty points and an ambition to deliver an excellent experience for our customers.

“The Confederation of Passenger Transport UK is running a nationwide driver recruitment week until February 27, so we’re hoping to see even more applicants explore training opportunities with us and become drivers for Greater Manchester in the not-too-distant future.”