In its recently published Levelling Up white paper, the Government pledged to bring public transport connectivity across the country in line with London standards by 2030.

Each year, the Department for Transport calculates journey times from neighbourhoods across England to eight local services by walking or via public transport. Its data shows in Wigan journey times to these services, which include large workplaces, secondary schools, hospitals, food shops and town centres, averaged 17 minutes in 2019 – the latest data available.

Meanwhile, the average journey time to reach the same key services in the capital was around 12 minutes.

You can get to hospitals and other key services by public transport in London than you can in Wigan at present

The figures show it took Wigan residents 40 minutes to reach a hospital, 15 to get to a secondary school, seven to reach a food store and 11 minutes to get to the nearest large employment centre on foot or via public transport in 2019.

In comparison, it would have taken Londoners around 27 minutes to reach a hospital, 13 to get to a secondary school, six to get to a food shop and seven minutes to get to work.

Paul Tuohy, chief executive of the Campaign for Better Transport, said the figures showed there is a “long way to go” in ensuring everyone can access the places they need to go by public transport.

He said good, affordable public transport is key to creating social and economic equality, adding: “Warm words will not be enough. There has to be the funding available to introduce services where there currently aren’t any, and improve services where they aren’t good enough.”

A DfT spokesman said the Government is committed to levelling up all modes of transport and driving up standards across the UK.