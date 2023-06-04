Training programme for 'environmental ambassadors' to help Wigan businesses go green

A fully-funded training programme is available to every working person in Greater Manchester in a bid to accelerate the region's ambitions to be carbon neutral by 2038.

With the Government targeting a reduction in emissions by 78 per cent by 2035, the Low Carbon Skills: Journey to Net Zero programme helps people to better understand the environmental challenges in their workplaces, empowering them to begin or progress towards net-zero and create a clear and strategic plan.

Participants can attend the course in person or online

Delivered by Greater Manchester-headquartered social enterprise The Growth Company, the course helps participants to understand key net-zero terms and the risks and opportunities for business.

Catriona Watson, programme manager for net-zero training at the GC Business Growth Hub, said: "Organisations across Greater Manchester are starting to reckon with the environmental challenge we're all facing and the role that they can play in adapting their own practices for the benefit of us all.

"Our intention is that the people undertaking this training will be able to become environmental ambassadors within their own businesses and lead from the front."

The course consists of 21 hours of guided training across seven units.

Participants can also gain a level three accreditation in low carbon skills: journey to net zero and can take part in person at the Green Skills Academy in Trafford Park, online or a combination of both.

Everyone will receive a carbon calculator workbook to implement what they have learned.