A black-clad male wielding a 9ins blade managed to get behind the counter at the Premier shop on Miles Lane, Appley Bridge, on the evening of Tuesday February 20.

Fearing for her safety, another staff member cashing up retreated into the post office area and hit the panic alarm. This spooked the robber who fled, but not before he had scooped £650 from the till and stuffed it into his pockets.

The masked and hooded robber during the Premier shop raid

The traumatic experience was caught on CCTV which is now being studied by detectives investigating the crime.

Shop manager Ashley Mistry said: “It was about 8.20pm, we had three staff in the shop and there were two customers – a 14-year-old boy and an older man.

"The staff were cashing up because we close at 9pm. One of them came out from behind the counter and just afterwards this figure all in black walks into the shop brandishing a knife. At first he makes towards the front of the counter but then sees the door to the side of it is open so he comes round and starts going through the till.

"Another staff member behind the counter backs away into the post office and hits the alarm.

Police at the Premier shop after the armed raid

"That seemed to panic him because he left very quickly. It was difficult to know whether he was a boy or a man. But he made off on foot down Mill Lane and then went through the ginnell that leads to Chisacre Drive and Heron’s Wharf. He was on his own and no-one saw him get into any kind of getaway vehicle.

"He never spoke or made threats but the presence of the knife was enough.

"One of our staff members was hoovering and didn't see anything and the older man didn’t get much of a view either, but the boy saw what happened – and he was just stunned with shock - as did the other staff. One of them has not come back since because she is off with shock. It was quite a traumatic experience.

"It happened in a matter of 20 seconds, but we are all upset – this isn’t the sort of thing that usually happens around here.”

Mr Mistry speculated that the raid might be linked to a similar robbery involving two hooded figures who plundered tobacco from Kitt Green Spar shop last Saturday morning.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers are appealing for information following reports of a robbery at a business on Miles Lane, Appley Bridge.

“At around 8.20pm on Tuesday February 20, a man entered the business, before shortly after making off with a sum of money from the till.

“The man then headed off down Mill Lane in the direction of Heron's Wharf.

“No injuries were reported during the incident.

“Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may recognise the man in the image, or witnessed anything from around the time.

“Anyone with any relevant doorbell, CCTV, or dashcam footage is additionally asked to come forward.

“If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact 101 or report online at www.gmp.police.uk quoting log 3252 of 20/02/2024.