Police appeal: robbers threaten shop staff and vault counters in early morning raid
and live on Freeview channel 276
The hooded intruders were caught on camera making their escape from the Spar outlet on City Road, Kitt Green, one vaulting the counter, the other squirming under a security screen.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the robbery which took place at 7.20am on Saturday February 17.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers attended the scene and the suspects had fled prior to police arrival.
“Initial inquiries suggest two suspects entered the premises, went behind the till and stole a drawstring bag full of cigarettes and threatened a staff member upon wanting to exit the store.
“Officers are appealing to the public for information regarding this incident, including any CCTV, dashcam, or eyewitness accounts from around the time of the incident.
“Officers also want to speak to the two men in the images below as officers believe they may have further information regarding this incident.”
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or report online at www.gmp.police.uk quoting log 745 of 17/02/2024. Alternatively, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”