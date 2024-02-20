Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The hooded intruders were caught on camera making their escape from the Spar outlet on City Road, Kitt Green, one vaulting the counter, the other squirming under a security screen.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the robbery which took place at 7.20am on Saturday February 17.

The intruders at Kitt Green Spar shop clamber and squirm their way past security screens

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers attended the scene and the suspects had fled prior to police arrival.

“Initial inquiries suggest two suspects entered the premises, went behind the till and stole a drawstring bag full of cigarettes and threatened a staff member upon wanting to exit the store.

“Officers are appealing to the public for information regarding this incident, including any CCTV, dashcam, or eyewitness accounts from around the time of the incident.

“Officers also want to speak to the two men in the images below as officers believe they may have further information regarding this incident.”