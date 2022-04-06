The Civic Square venue enjoyed a grand reopening to mark its 50 years with a stunning artwork display.

The arts and culture hub, mananged by Wigan Council, began its new era with the Drawn In exhibition featuring many local, regional and national artists, many of whom had their debut with their first exhibitions displayed at the gallery.

Councillor and portfolio holder for culture and communities at Wigan Council, Chris Ready, said: “The Turnpike Gallery is one of the Wigan borough’s most popular arts and culture hubs so we are really looking forward to reopening the doors to the public again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drawn In exhibition at Turnpike Gallery.

"It is notable that as the gallery enters this new era, it is also celebrating a milestone anniversary.

"The exhibition we have planned to mark the occasion will be a brilliant showcase of our local artists as well as artists from around the country who are eager to put their work on display in our borough,” he said.

The work of Henry Moore, who was the first artist to have his work displayed at the gallery in 1971, will be returning as part of the exhibition along with paintings by LS Lowry, whose work was also exhibited there in 1972.

Drawn In exhibition at the Turnpike Gallery

Since the gallery opened 50 years ago, it has hosted a diverse mix of artists in group and solo painting, ceramics, textiles, sculpture, print-making and photography as well as video installation, light shows, digital and more.

The Drawn In exhibition runs until Saturday June 11 and celebrates five decades of arts at the gallery with many more to come.

Coun Ready said: “The reopening of the Turnpike will be a major date for the calanders of all our residents and it marks the start of an exciting year for our cultural sector which is also set for a major programme of events associated with the arrival of the UEFA Women’s Euros to the borough this summer.”

The Turnpike Gallery will be open Tuesday to Saturday between 10am and 4pm and entry to the exhibition is free. For more information you can email: [email protected]

Turnpike Gallery entrance with the new exhibition, Draw In.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a subscription is just £1 for your first month. You can subscribe by clicking here and viewing our offers.

Turnpike Gallery: Drawn In exhibition.

Turpike Gallery: Drawn In exhibition.

Turnpike Gallery: Drawn In exhibition