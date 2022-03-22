Wigan's own Richard Ashcroft announces major headline shows this Autumn - here's where your can see him

Richard Ashcroft, formerly of The Verve

The news follows Richard Ashcroft’s summer show at Leeds Millennium Square and the release of his lauded album ‘Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1’ which charted in the UK at no 2 and which included new interpretations of many classic solo tracks and a host of compositions from The Verve’s repertoire of songs and the current single “C’mon People We’re Making It Now” featuring Liam Gallagher.

Last year also saw Richard perform a series of sold-out headline UK shows including the Royal Albert Hall and two nights at the London Palladium.

Richard Ashcroft is a two-time Ivor Novello winner (Songwriter of the Year in 1998 and Outstanding Contribution to British Music in 2019) who has released five Top 5 solo albums, including the #1 debut ‘Alone With Everybody’. He first came to attention with The Verve, with who he released one of the biggest albums of the era in the shape of ‘Urban Hymns’ (the UK’s 18th biggest selling album of all-time) as well as a succession of anthems which remain staples of his live set today, including ‘The Drugs Don’t Work’, ‘Bittersweet Symphony’, ‘Lucky Man’ and ‘Sonnet’.

Tickets for Richard Ashcroft’s new headline shows go on general sale Friday 25th March at 9.30am and will be available from www.gigsandtours.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.richardashcroft.com.

RICHARD ASHCROFT LIVE

SATURDAY 16TH JULY 2022

LEEDS MILLENIUM SQUARE

EXTRA DATES ADDED

FRIDAY 14TH OCTOBER 2022

MANCHESTER AO ARENA

SATURDAY 15TH OCTOBER 2022

BRIGHTON CENTRE

Richard Ashcroft will also be appearing at the following festivals:

THU 12 MAY – SAT 14 MAY Highest Point Festival, Lancaster, UK

FRI 17 JUNE - The Big Top at Royal Highland Centre Edinburgh, UK

FRI 22 JULY – CarFest North, Chester, UK

SAT 23 JULY - Splendour, Wollaton Park, Nottingham, UK

SAT 6 AUGUST - Crystal Palace Bowl, Bromley, UK