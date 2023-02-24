Michelle Mahoney and Nikita Jessop both live in Ashton-in-Makerfield and are both self-employed - Michelle, 39, runs a wedding photography and film business called Mahoney Pics, while Nikita, 31, runs her own wedding floristry business known as The Feel Good Florist.

They also both took the decision at around the same time to quit their full-time jobs to go it alone and make their hobby their full-time job: in Michelle's case, she formerly taught dance and performing arts, while Nikita was previously a legal secretary at a Manchester firm.

Michelle said: "My neighbour and I have both won separate awards for our wedding businesses, we’ve become great friends and now win awards on the same day.

Nikita Jessop (left), who runs The Feel Good Florist, and (right) Michelle Mahoney, who runs Mahoney Pics, are also close neighbours

"I run a wedding photography and film business while my neighbour Nikita runs a wedding floristry business. We both won awards from Hitched, an online directory, me for wedding photographer of the year, she for florist of the year. Nikita is also in the top 10 UK florists on the same site and has exhibited at the Tatton Flower Show

"We became friends through both being mums and she used to come to my dance class. I'd see her doing floristry in the garage, we're both self employed, and have children of the same age.